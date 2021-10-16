Boxe 1080p portable smart mini projector $167

Boxe is a new 1080p resolution portable smart mini projector in a small form factor offering a powerful projector with big-screen projection capabilities. The lightweight projector weighs just 1.24 kg and is equipped with a rechargeable 7,800 mAh battery allowing it to be used both indoors and outdoors.

Equipped with wireless connectivity the on-board FengOS allows you to use a wide variety of different applications and directly link your smart phone or tablet using Bluetooth or iOS and Android in app mirroring technology.

1080p portable smart mini projector features

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $167 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Boxe connects easily with devices and networks using Bluetooth or Airplay wireless connections, making it convenient to use and flexible for many situations. Displaying Netflix movies from your phone, showcasing PowerPoint presentations, or Singing Karaoke has never been easier and everything is smoother and more effortless than before.”

If the Boxe campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Boxe smart mini projector project review the promotional video below.

“Boxe comes with 2GB DDR and 8GB storage that is fully utilized by its Amlogic T972 chip. This same chip is adopted by most smart TVs and significantly increases operating speeds while reducing power consumption. With these advanced technologies built into Boxe, an enhanced operational performance can showcase its versatility. These superior standards help Boxe to give you the best user experience. “

“The 4-point keystone correction is an essential feature that makes Boxe perfect for viewing in many different projection scenarios. By correcting the image angles and adjusting image corners, or permitting growing and shrinking of the image manually, Boxe achieves the perfect picture anywhere without any limitations.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the smart mini projector, jump over to the official Boxe crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

