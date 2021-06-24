Wee ultra-portable, lightweight music stand

Musicians searching for a lightweight ultra portable music stand may be interested in the Wee designed by a team of musicians and parents based in Edinburgh in the United Kingdom. The light Wee stand has been designed to hold any media at multiple heights and angles, yet folds small enough to fit in your pocket. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over £38,000 thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 26 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $81 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Wee campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Wee stand project view the promotional video below.

“For students, music teachers, or traveling musicians, a stand is probably part of your daily life. Wee by Noisy Clan is the portable stand that lets you get straight to the music! Our ultra-portable solution was designed with exacting attention to detail. When you take a closer look, you’ll realise why it took us nearly three years to perfect this innovative music accessory.”

“Do you see your kids getting frustrated with music lessons because they are struggling with heavy, awkward stands? Are you tired of repeatedly wasting money on poorly designed music stands because they bend, break, or fall apart? Have your new instruments been scratched by sharp edges and pokey bits?”

