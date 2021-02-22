Yamaha YDS-150 digital saxophone $1,078

Musicians may be interested in the new Yamaha YDS-150 digital saxophone, now available to purchase priced at $1078. The saxophone features an integrated Bell acoustic system together with a key layout which has been specifically designed based on Yamaha acoustic saxophones for the most natural playability and smoothest feel. Although you can also use the companion application to change the fingering and customise it to your own requirements when desired.

The high-quality brass bell is made of the same material as used on Yamaha acoustic saxophones. Drawing on our extensive know-how and experience of making acoustic instruments, we designed this bell to reproduce the tactile feeling of an acoustic saxophone. Moreover, the resonance causes the entire instrument to vibrate, and lets you truly feel the music as you play it says Yamaha.

“Play the saxophone anytime, anywhere. Featuring the Integrated Bell Acoustic System, this is a unique digital saxophone that lets you control the volume and still maintain a seamless sense of expressive unity with the instrument. Volume control over a range of fifteen levels lets you play freely, without worrying about the place or time. The instrument can be played quietly at night, and with a set of headphones on, you can apply an ambient reverb and thoroughly immerse yourself in your performance.

There are 73 sounds you can select from and play, including the basic saxophone types of soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone. In addition, the user can create up to 20 customizable preset sounds. Personalize the settings, sound adjustments, fingering, and other controls of the instrument to your liking with the dedicated smartphone app.”

To learn more about the digital saxophone jump over to the Engadget website where J. Conditt, provides a great overview of its features, functionality and design.

Source : Yamaha : Engadget

