Munro has unveiled their new electric 4×4, the Munro MK_1, the car is designed to be used offroad and it will retail for £49,995 before VAT.
The Munro MK_1 has a range of 141 or 12 hours of usage, there is also an extended range mode with 186 miles and up to 16 hours of usage.
The Munro is a 4×4 utility vehicle with exceptional off-road ability, designed to carry personnel and equipment across difficult terrain. Excellent approach and departure angles, high wheel arches and extreme axle articulation all contribute to real competence off-road.
The durable and modular construction allow the core platform to be adapted for various applications, be they private or commercial.
With a fully galvanised steel chassis, the Munro is built to last. The engineering promotes repair and upgradeability throughout the long life of the structure. Munro intends to support the vehicles with a comprehensive warranty and maintenance fleet.
Electrical components are protected against water and dust, with few service requirements. The galvanised structure consists of tougher material than you would see on mass-manufactured alternatives.
With rigid axles and a mechanical two-speed transmission, the Munro maintains traction under a range of environmental conditions. A 1,000 kg payload and 3,500 kg towing capacity are standard on the launch edition.
You can find out more details about the new Munro MK_1 over at the Munro website at the link below.
