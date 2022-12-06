The Munro is a 4×4 utility vehicle with exceptional off-road ability, designed to carry personnel and equipment across difficult terrain. Excellent approach and departure angles, high wheel arches and extreme axle articulation all contribute to real competence off-road.

The durable and modular construction allow the core platform to be adapted for various applications, be they private or commercial.

With a fully galvanised steel chassis, the Munro is built to last. The engineering promotes repair and upgradeability throughout the long life of the structure. Munro intends to support the vehicles with a comprehensive warranty and maintenance fleet.

Electrical components are protected against water and dust, with few service requirements. The galvanised structure consists of tougher material than you would see on mass-manufactured alternatives.

With rigid axles and a mechanical two-speed transmission, the Munro maintains traction under a range of environmental conditions. A 1,000 kg payload and 3,500 kg towing capacity are standard on the launch edition.