Koroal is a new gadget launched via Kickstarter this month offering an EDC multitool pen equipped with a wide variety of different features and tools including a personal alarm, compass, integrated rechargeable battery, pencil and more. Machined from aircraft aluminium and equipped with a torch offering two different lighting modes the EDC multitool can be used as an emergency breaker and features a compact design finished with a pen clip. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates).

“There are so many multi-tool products on the market, but they always are bulky and inconvenient to carry. Koroal adopt all in one design,Whenever you face a dangerous situation you can need quickly but without training or skill to operate. Protect yourself in a moment of need with an attack and are too scared to ask for help. Wonderful defense safety gadget for everyone. KOROAL using updated 219F SMD 3535 LED Flashlight with two modes: high beam& strobe. It can gives out max output of 180 lumens and a max throw of 50 meters. It delivers super bright in a dark or lit room.”

“Koroal is well-made safe alarm adopt the design of double speaker and light button, for whistling loudly for help to get more opportunities to escape in emergency even at distances as far as 200 meter（606 ft）. In addition, the sounds could last 2 hours continuous ear-piercing alarm. KOROAL equips with rechargeable Li-ion battery with a charge of 30 mins for lasts quite 8 hours on flashlight or 2 hours on personal alarm use! Enjoy a safe and convenient recharge.”

Assuming that the Koroal funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Koroal EDC multitool pen project observe the promotional video below.

“KOROAL is made from solid aircraft grade aluminum alloy 6061 with stainless steel pen clip, finely CNC machined body and reated withstands superior strength for long life support. KOROAL has a portable size for easy storage and carrying. It can be attached to bags, backpacks, school bags, belt loops, suitcases, keys, dog belts and so on; And you can take it even you are on the plane.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the EDC multitool pen, jump over to the official Koroal crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

