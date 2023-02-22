If you have just purchased or obtained an Apple Pencil whether it be the first or second generation design, this quick guide will take you through how to charge your Apple Pencil correctly and check its battery level, making sure it is always fully powered ready for use when needed. Since the launch of the first Apple Pencil back in November 2015 Apple has refined the design of the Apple Pencil and its form factor removing the small lid from the original that was easily lost and changing the weird way it is charged by connecting it to your iPads Lightning port.

Apple launched its second generation Apple Pencil in November 2018, much improving how the Apple Pencil is charged, allowing you to simply connect it to the edge of your iPad thanks to its magnetic connection. The magnetic Apple Pencil was introduced with the launch of the third-generation iPad Pro tablet and offers a more streamlined design without fiddly lids.

First will start with the second generation and latest Apple Pencil, which, as briefly mentioned, does not have a removable lid and is a single piece device with a flat edge along one side of the body. This flat edge is the magnetic connector that snaps to the edge of your iPad to charge. However, only one side of the iPad age allows you to clip on the pencil for charging and the other three sides either have no magnets or repel the Pencil as you bring it close.

How to charge an Apple Pencil 2nd generation ( latest version )

Compatibility

– iPad mini (6th generation)

– iPad Air (4th generation and later)

– iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

– iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

To charge your Apple Pencil, simply follow the instructions below.

1. Make sure that your iPad Bluetooth is turned on

2. Lineup the flat edge of your Apple Pencil with the top edge of your iPad. The top edge of your iPad is easily recognized as it has the dual volume buttons located on it as shown in the image above.

3. Once your Pencil magnetically connects to your iPad you will know charging is taking place because you will see an Apple Pencil notification and your current battery level appear at the top of your iPad screen.

4. Simply leave your Apple Pencil connected to your iPad until it is fully charged.

If your Apple Pencil is removed from the edge of your iPad, it will lose its charge over the coming days. So it is always a good idea to make sure you have your Apple Pencil connected to the edge of your iPad when not in use. To make sure your Pencil is always fully charged ready for note-taking, sketches or work.

Interference with vehicle key fobs

It is worth mentioning that some keyless car fobs can interfere with the charging signal of the second generation Apple Pencil. To make sure that your car keys are nowhere near your iPad and Pencil as they are charging. As the signal interference might prevent you from unlocking your car with your key fob. To correct the issue, just make sure your iPad and Pencil are far enough away from your keys as you try to open your vehicle.

Apple Pencil Battery Level

If you have already connected your Apple Pencil to your iPad tablet, you will have already noticed that the battery level of your Pencil is shown as sooner the magnetic connection is made. Providing a quick visual cue of just how much battery life you have left in your Pencil. Even if your battery runs flat and you need to use your Apple Pencil urgently, a quick two-minute charge should provide enough juice to be able to make a few notes or sketches.

If you would prefer to know how much battery your Apple Pencil has left while you are using it simply add the Battery Level Widget to your iPad screen and you will see your Apple Pencil and its battery capacity shown as you use your iPad. Simply place the Widget next to your favorite drawing applications or swipe from left to right and the home screen to reveal the battery widget and Today View.

Apple Pencil 1st generation ( old version )

Compatibility

– iPad mini (5th generation)

– iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generation)

– iPad (10th generation)**

– iPad Air (3rd generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)

– iPad Pro 10.5-inch

– iPad Pro 9.7-inch

Those of you that own a first generation Apple Pencil supported by iPad’s from 6th to 9th generation, can use a Lightning connector to attach a lightning cable to your Apple Pencil or simply remove the lid on the top of your pencil and plug the Lightning connector it into the charging port on the bottom of your iPad. Although this is a little ridiculous as your Pencil sticks out from your tablet in a very awkward position. But is a handy way of charging your Apple stylus if you do not have a suitable cable and adapter handy.

**Do not forget you will need a USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter to pair and charge Apple Pencil with iPad (10th generation). if you are still experiencing issues trying to charge your Apple Pencil with your iPad tablet, it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to help sort your issue.





