Bentley Mulliner produces 500 custom Bentley’s in 2022

Mulliner, which is the custom arm of Bentley has announced that they produced a total of 500 custom Bentley cars in 2022.

Previously Mulliner managed to produce a total fo 1,000 bespoke cars between 2014 to 2021, so 500 in a year is impressive.

The Mulliner Design team celebrates a new milestone in personal commissions, after creating 500 unique Mulliner Bentley projects for customers around the world in just 12 calendar months. The team’s portfolio includes coachbuilt cars such as the Batur, heritage limited editions including the Blower, and a wide variety of stunning and unique customer projects.

The 500th Mulliner commission is destined for a UK customer. One of the first Flying Spur S Hybrid to be personalised showcasing Spark, a new Blue exterior colour. Complemented by Blackline specification exterior brightwork and 22” ten-spoke Sports wheels in black. The illuminated Flying B that surmounts the black radiator grille in gloss black completes the dramatic effect.

Inside, monochromatic high gloss carbon fibre veneer and diamond quilted Beluga hide upholstery bring out the jewel-like brilliance of the polished metal air vents, dial bezels and controls. This palette is brilliantly contrasted by flashes of Klein Blue hide on the seats and around the perimeter of the floor mats. Klein Blue hide is also used for the contrast steering wheel’s six o’clock spoke and gearlever – the sparing use of this colour making it all the more effective.

You can find out more details about the custom Mulliner Bentley cars over at the Bentley website at the link below.

Source Bentley





