Bentley has unveiled a one-of-a-kind version of their Skying Spur hybrid, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid by ‘The Surgeon’.

The unique Bentley Flying Spur was unveiled during Art Basel in Miami and it was created in partnership with Dominic Ciambrone – a.k.a. The Surgeon.

The Surgeon is a leader in the customised shoe industry, famed for his effortless fusion of high fashion and street culture. A visit to Bentley’s Mulliner division in early 2022 inspired him to create a limited run of ten pairs of bespoke sneakers, featuring Bentley craft signatures such as diamond quilting and cross stitching as well as his signature ‘Surgeon’ skull and scalpel monogram.

The sneakers were the springboard for a second collaboration, based upon Bentley’s recently-acclaimed Flying Spur Hybrid. Its elegant lines and handcrafted interior made it an ideal canvas for The Surgeon’s creativity. With the combination of a 2.9 litre V6 combustion engine and powerful E-Motor, it exhibits the next step in Bentley’s Beyond100 journey towards a future of electrified luxury.

The car’s specification leaves nothing to be desired. The Mulliner Blackline specification replaces exterior polished chrome with all-black brightware, while the Styling Specification includes a front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and boot lip spoiler in carbon fibre.

You can find out more details about this one-of-a-kind Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid by ‘The Surgeon’ over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley





