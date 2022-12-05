New Bentley Batur starts testing ahead of launch

The new Bentley Batur was unveiled back in August and now Bentley has started testing the car ahead of its launch next year.

We previously heard that the new Bentley Batur would come with 740 PS and the car will retail for £1.65 million.

The Bentley Batur has begun real-world road trials across Europe. Following its debut at Monterey Car Week in August 2022 and attendance at numerous events for Bentley Customers, global media and the public, two development Baturs are now starting a rigorous programme of tests to ensure the highest standards of vehicle performance and quality. The limited series of just 18 examples are due to begin deliveries mid-2023 after completion and sign-off of an extensive engineering program.

The validation activities include durability for both the engine and whole vehicle, environmental compatibility & sunlight simulation, high speed stability, aerodynamics, noise & vibration, and driving dynamics. More than 120 individual tests in all cover everything from the quality of the surface finish of the gold “organ stop” ventilation controls to the new W12 engine hardware and software. Over 58 weeks of vehicle validation have been scheduled across the two pre-series cars, supplementing 100+ weeks of vehicle development already completed to validate the increased engine power, making the Batur the most powerful Bentley in history with at least 740 PS.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Batur over at the Bentley website at the link below.

Source Bentley





