Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases unveiled

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets are now official and we have details on one of the first accessories for the handsets, the Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases.

There are new Mujjo iPhone 14 cases available for all of the different iPhone 14 smartphones and they come with Magsafe and a range of features.

Mujjo introduces our best ever Leather Cases and Leather Wallet Cases, designed for every iPhone 14. As well as offering protection from everyday knocks and bumps, these cases include new machined metal buttons to optimise responsiveness.

Our highly acclaimed vegetable-tanned leather from the Netherlands was developed specially to create a durable finish that gets more beautiful over time. This leather is now Gold Rated by the Leather Working Group for environmental standards.

Magnetic technology is built into the Leather Case for fast wireless charging, as well as compatibility with MagSafe accessories. (Mujjo MagSafe accessories are coming soon!)

The case interior is lined with the finest Japanese microfibre, a slim, super-strong fabric that is also exceptionally lightweight. With a satin-like finish, this material provides luxurious padded comfort for your iPhone.

Pricing for the cases is the same for all models, $54 in the US, €55 in Europe, and #54 in the UK, they come in a choice of three colors, Tan, Monaco Blue, and Black.

Source Mujjo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals