MUCAR CDE900: One of The OBD2 Tools Used by Apprentice Machinists

Maybe every car owner encounters a flashing check engine light, and this problem has puzzled me for a long time, I’m not sure if the engine injector needs to be cleaned, or the engine combustion is not good. However, if the problem is not solved in time, it will affect the quality of vehicle exhaust and pollute the environment. 2 months ago I got my hands on OBD2 tools, this check engine light code reader tool will help me find the cause.

Maybe not everyone will need such a feature, but it’s a must-have for any car owner who likes to fix vehicles or do emergency diagnostics in the driveway.

When choosing OBD2 readers, it is easy to overlook one thing, and that is the size of the screen. Many OBD2 reader tools have very small screens and only use hard buttons. You can find a lot of them on Amazon, they are very cheap, usually, you can get an OBD tool for more than 10 dollars in the case of a clip coupons code; the disadvantage is also obvious, the system runs slowly, the screen is not clear enough, and it is not convenient to read information.

Compared with other OBD tools, this Mucar CDE900 has made a major upgrade, thus winning most of the competitors.

PROS

With a wifi connection, and can one-click upgrade

With Android 6.0 and 2GB of RAM, it runs super fast

Support maximum expansion TF memory card (256G)

The functions of upgrading ECM, TCM, ABS, and SRS are lifetime

The 1,500mAh battery is a good choice as an emergency power source

CONS

4 system functions need to be paid for extra

Can’t use Bluetooth connection, can only share the report via Bluetooth

The device does not support any import of TF card data on the PC side SPECIFICATIONS Brand: MUCAR

Battery: 1500MA

Interface: TYPE-C

Android system: 6.0

Running memory: 2G

Storage memory: 16G

Screen size: 4 inch IPS (480×800)

CPU: MT6580 CORTEX-A7 1.3GHz 4 cores Thankfully, it has a 4-inch color touchscreen that is bright, clear, and easy to read, which is rather unique in this category. If your budget is only $50, then it is the right choice.

Play and Plug The CDE900 comes with a WiFi connection, and can One-Click Upgrade, which I love, so you don’t have to plug the CDE900 into your computer. The only downside is the lack of Bluetooth connectivity, which many OBD2 scanners have today. Moreover, there are benefits to opting for a wired connection instead of Bluetooth. For starters, all you need to get started with scanning or extracting some scanning error codes is plugging it straight in. That cable is rather long – 4 FT long, in fact. Therefore, can make things a bit more convenient.

Better User Experience

One-click Auto VIN technology, automatically identify the brand, model and year; quickly match the car diagnostic software. The operating system uses smooth Android 6.0, which runs very fast. Plus, there’s 2GB of RAM to keep everything running smoothly. The CDE900 has a built-in 1,500mAh battery, as well. For just code reads and diagnosis, this should last you quite a bit. As for storage, you’re not likely to run out of space anytime soon. By default, there’s a built-in 16GB memory for storage. Otherwise, there’s also a memory card expansion slot that could support cards as large as 256GB. Insert the original SanDisk (16-256G) FAT32 format, the device will automatically recognize the current TF card, the downloaded model will be automatically stored in the TF card, and the diagnostic report will also be automatically stored in the TF card after diagnosis. Tip: The device does not support any import of TF card data on the PC side, please do not arbitrarily clear the data stored in the TF card by the device. If it is cleared, the device needs to download the new model to the TF card.

MORE IN-DEPTH DIAGNOSIS

CDE900 with full OBD2 functions. Read Codes, Erase Codes, MIL Fault Indicator Light, Live Data, EVAP System Test, On-Board Monitor Test, View Freeze Frame, O2 Sensor Test, Vehicle Info, I/M Readiness, DTC Code Look-up;

Plus, you can also upgrade the advanced diagnosis ECM (Engine System) Diagnose, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) Diagnose, SRS (Airbag System) Diagnose, TCM (Auto Transmission System) Diagnose, but that will cost you an extra $40 that you can purchase from the scanner itself.Paid feature unlocking is the norm for these types of devices. In some models, you have to pay separately for each brand of car.

The Mucar CDE900 is compatible with most vehicles after 1996 and newer vehicles that are OBDII protocol & EOBD protocol compliant.

ISO 14230-4 (KWP2000)

ISO 15765-4 (CAN)

ISO9141-2 (iso)

ISO 14229 (uds)

SAEJ 1850 (VPW & PWM) Also, CDE900 with lifetime warranty and lifetime free updates, the product has failed and is unconditionally replaced with a new one. I’m looking forward to what Mucar plans to add in future updates.





