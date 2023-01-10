MUCAR CDE900: One of The OBD2 Tools Used by Apprentice Machinists

Maybe every car owner encounters a flashing check engine light, and this problem has puzzled me for a long time, I’m not sure if the engine injector needs to be cleaned, or the engine combustion is not good. However, if the problem is not solved in time, it will affect the quality of vehicle exhaust and pollute the environment. 2 months ago I got my hands on OBD2 tools, this check engine light code reader tool will help me find the cause.
Maybe not everyone will need such a feature, but it’s a must-have for any car owner who likes to fix vehicles or do emergency diagnostics in the driveway.
When choosing OBD2 readers, it is easy to overlook one thing, and that is the size of the screen. Many OBD2 reader tools have very small screens and only use hard buttons. You can find a lot of them on Amazon, they are very cheap, usually, you can get an OBD tool for more than 10 dollars in the case of a clip coupons code; the disadvantage is also obvious, the system runs slowly, the screen is not clear enough, and it is not convenient to read information.
PROS
With a wifi connection, and can one-click upgrade
With Android 6.0 and 2GB of RAM, it runs super fast
Support maximum expansion TF memory card (256G)
The functions of upgrading ECM, TCM, ABS, and SRS are lifetime
The 1,500mAh battery is a good choice as an emergency power source
CONS
4 system functions need to be paid for extra
Can’t use Bluetooth connection, can only share the report via Bluetooth
The device does not support any import of TF card data on the PC side
SPECIFICATIONS
Brand: MUCAR
Battery: 1500MA
Interface: TYPE-C
Android system: 6.0
Running memory: 2G
Storage memory: 16G
Screen size: 4 inch IPS (480×800)
CPU: MT6580 CORTEX-A7 1.3GHz 4 cores
Play and Plug
The CDE900 comes with a WiFi connection, and can One-Click Upgrade, which I love, so you don’t have to plug the CDE900 into your computer. The only downside is the lack of Bluetooth connectivity, which many OBD2 scanners have today.
Better User Experience
One-click Auto VIN technology, automatically identify the brand, model and year; quickly match the car diagnostic software.
The operating system uses smooth Android 6.0, which runs very fast. Plus, there’s 2GB of RAM to keep everything running smoothly. The CDE900 has a built-in 1,500mAh battery, as well. For just code reads and diagnosis, this should last you quite a bit.
As for storage, you’re not likely to run out of space anytime soon. By default, there’s a built-in 16GB memory for storage. Otherwise, there’s also a memory card expansion slot that could support cards as large as 256GB. Insert the original SanDisk (16-256G) FAT32 format, the device will automatically recognize the current TF card, the downloaded model will be automatically stored in the TF card, and the diagnostic report will also be automatically stored in the TF card after diagnosis.
Tip: The device does not support any import of TF card data on the PC side, please do not arbitrarily clear the data stored in the TF card by the device. If it is cleared, the device needs to download the new model to the TF card.
MORE IN-DEPTH DIAGNOSIS
Plus, you can also upgrade the advanced diagnosis ECM (Engine System) Diagnose, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) Diagnose, SRS (Airbag System) Diagnose, TCM (Auto Transmission System) Diagnose, but that will cost you an extra $40 that you can purchase from the scanner itself.Paid feature unlocking is the norm for these types of devices. In some models, you have to pay separately for each brand of car.
ISO 14230-4 (KWP2000)
ISO 15765-4 (CAN)
ISO9141-2 (iso)
ISO 14229 (uds)
SAEJ 1850 (VPW & PWM)
Also, CDE900 with lifetime warranty and lifetime free updates, the product has failed and is unconditionally replaced with a new one. I’m looking forward to what Mucar plans to add in future updates.
