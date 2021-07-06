MSI SPATIUM M-series M.2 NVMe SSD drive

If you are thinking of upgrading your PC or laptop SSD drive you may be interested to know that MSI has today announced the launch of its new SPATIUM range of storage offering Gen4 and Gen3 PCIe NVMe SSDs in compact M.2 2280 form factors. The new SSD drives are available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB stores capacities, with the SPATIUM M480 drive capable of providing transfer speeds up to 7000 MB/sec sequential read and 6850 MB/sec sequential write speeds. The SPATIUM M470 offers up to 5000 MB/sec sequential read and 4400 MB/sec sequential write speeds and the entry-level SSD drive storage offers up to 2400 MB/sec sequential read and 1850 MB/sec sequential write speeds.

“MSI continues to refine its identity as a high-performance PC brand and SPATIUM was envisioned to expand our SSD drive ecosystem and cover the high-performance storage category. These SSDs are built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash that deliver the best compromise of performance and endurance for professionals, content creators, and gamers or PC and laptop upgrades. Among the performance improving technologies include a DRAM cache buffer for M480 and M470, and a SLC cache for all announced models.”

MSI SPATIUM M480 SSD drive brings next-level storage performance to demanding content creators and gamers. Compliance with PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards unleash the latest in extreme transfer speeds up to 7000 MB/sec sequential read and 6850 MB/sec sequential write speeds. M480 will be produced in three storage capacities – 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. These SSDs are the fastest in the entire SPATIUM lineup.

MSI SPATIUM M470 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD drive consumers. Blazing fast speeds up to 5000 MB/sec sequential read and 4400 MB/sec sequential write speeds allow users using the latest generation of PCs to enjoy the capabilities of the PCIe Gen4 interface. Available storage capacities are 1 TB, and 2 TB.

MSI SPATIUM M370 marks our entry-level SSD drive with its PCIe Gen3 interface, yet still offers the essential benefits of rapid file transfers and short loading times. 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB storage capacities are available that deliver ultra-fast speeds up to 2400 MB/sec sequential read and 1850 MB/sec sequential write speeds.

For more information on the new range of SSD drives compatible with desktop motherboards and laptops jump over to the official MSI website, where their full range of NVMe SSD drives are available.

Source : MSI

