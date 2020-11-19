MSI PRO MP242 Series monitor

MSI has introduced a new PRO Series Monitor is meant for both commercial and professional use and allows children to alter their screens to different modes, for effective learning in different situations. MSI explains that the the screen display can be separated into two parts so children can read and look at the images at the same time on a single monitor. The PRO MP242P can also be turned to 90 degrees, so you can view the screen vertically if you need it, great for coding and other applications and the monitor features 2 W integrated speakers.

“Need to take notes while attending online courses? Too much information to look at? No need to worry. If one PRO MP242 is not enough, a second monitor will do the trick for you. With a PRO MP242 and a PRO MP242P, kids can see more and do more at the same time and can also adjust the stand for different tasks and homework. As children are learning with two monitors, the lack of space won’t be an issue because a Cubi N in a compact size can save space and provide them outstanding power that can always support them and be their foundation for remote learning.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet MSI, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU : MSI

