MSI Modern AM272 all-in-one PC designed for business

MSI has this week introduced its latest Modern AM272 all-in-one PC designed for business applications, featuring an IPS panel which brings a wide viewing angle and enhanced viewing experience, “the Modern AM272 series are designed with efficiency and productivity in mind“.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI for the new Modern AM272 all-in-one PC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime check out the all-in-one PC specifications listed below.

MSI all-in-one PC

“With a glorious design, Modern AM272 Series is designed to fit your lifestyle. The two colorways can fit in any corner well no matter in the office or at home. Not only the attractive appearance but the powerful efficacy also support your efficiency. Featuring up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Iris Xe Graphics, you can edit your video, graphics, and multi-tasking with various programs smoother and faster. In addition, the instant display function which allows you to add another monitor, and the MSI Center app with customizable A.I. functions enhance the flexibility of work.”

“Modern AM272 Series with built-in FHD webcam supporting Windows Hello provides convenience and safety when logging in to the system. Pre-installed the biometrics-based Tobii Aware software which is a set of smart features that enable users to increase their privacy, security, productivity, and wellbeing.

“We are excited for our continued partnership with MSI, which brings Tobii Aware to more PC users, enhancing their privacy, security, and wellbeing,” said Ulrica Wikström, VP of PC at Tobii. “In a time with increased remote work, information security is even more important, and with the smart features of Tobii Aware, we help users increase their data protection.”

Source : MSI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals