MSI AM242 and AM272 Series all-in-one PC systems and monitors unveiled

MSI has this week introduced its new all-in-one PC systems and displays the form of the MSI AM242 and AM272. The systems feature the exclusive software MSI Cloud Center designed to provide a private cloud enabling you to backup your files between mobile devices and your all-in-one PC.

The cloud backup service supports both Android and iOS and can be used in combination with the AM242 and AM272 Series systems. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The Modern MD272 Series brings an eye care & ergonomic environment for all users. It provides Full HD & WQHD resolution for a wider field of view and greater detail. With the Less Blue Light PRO and Anti-flicker technology, this monitor protects your eyes while maintaining vibrant colors. With several user-friendly designs such an adjustable base stand (adjustable tilt, swivel, height & pivot), tool-free design, Type C display & 65 W power delivery, internal speakers, the exclusive Productivity Intelligence (P.I.) app that supports the KVM switch, proper display mode, and convenient tools, the Modern MD272 is awarded the 2022 Best Choice Award and the 2021 German Red Dot Design Award. This is the pinnacle of business monitor achievement which helps expand your vision to the world.”

“Using the MSI Modern AM242 and AM272 series AIO PCs is the best way to style a desk, home, or even home office, as they are both aesthetically pleasing and completely functional for learning or working at home or in the office. The innovative Modern AM Series All-in-One PC is designed to stylishly increase visual comfort while performing computer tasks at home or in the office. Both models come with MSI’s Anti-Flicker technology, which eliminates flickering and effectively reduces eye fatigue caused by prolonged use time while enhancing your productivity. The Less Blue Light technology filters visual exposure to the blue light during daily use and brings you the most comfortable viewing experiences.”

“The exclusive Cloud Center allows users to backup and download photos, videos, and any other files between the Android or iOS devices and Modern AM242 & AM272 series All-in-One PC. Just one click and it will automatically backup all of your photos & videos to the specific storage you want within a private intranet environment which ensures a safer private cloud environment. You can make these files accessible to your family or team members, or you can also make files as private as you want and you’re the only one who can access them. The decision is in your hands.”

Source : MSI

