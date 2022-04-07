MSI unveils new white PC components

MSI has this week introduced new components finished in white, allowing you to build a unique custom PC as if it just stepped out of the Arctic. The first component takes the form of the new White MPG GUNGNIR 110R gaming PC case which can be accompanied by the companies white gaming power supply and Coreliquid 240RV2 white CPU cooler complete with ARGB lighting and a rotatable blockhead.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. “Besides being mechanically compatible with one another, these products are now more aesthetically matching as well. So don’t miss the perfect chance to build your next gaming PC, perfectly Powered By MSI.”

MSI White PC components

MAG CORELIQUID 240R V2 WHITE

As usual, the MAG CORELIQUID 240R V2 WHITE features stunning ARGB lighting and a rotatable blockhead. The three-phase motor at the core of the pump generates minimal vibrations while the radiator pump design reduces noise and increases the pump’s life expectancy. It also provides out-of-box support for LGA 1700.

MPG A750GF WHITE

The MPG A750GF WHITE gaming power supply unit is here with a new look, but providing the same stable performance. The MPG A750GF provides 750 W of power and is 80 PLUS Gold certified, capable of supporting the latest graphics cards and CPUs. Its fully modular design and flat cables provide convenience for users when installing it.

MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI & MAG B660M MORTAR WIFI

The MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI feature 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and 5 onboard M.2 slots including 4 M.2 Gen4 x4. Moreover, the MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI has direct 18 VRM phases with 75 A SPS.

Source : MSI : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals