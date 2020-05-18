MSI Edge PC MS-9A77 and MS-9A97 mini PC systems unveiled for industry

MSI has introduced two new mini PCs designed for industrial applications, the MSI MS-9A77 and MSI MS-9A97 IoT edge computers. Both have been designed for high performance applications offering high efficiency and low energy consumption says MSI.

This ultra-compact and fanless embedded computer with 3 sides I/O interface, slim type, anti-vibration and shockproof designed to compliance IEC 61373. The DIN-rail mounting form factor is suitable to be used in control cabinet for industrial automation application.

MS-9A77 mini PC features:

– Intel 6th Gen SkyLake Lake-U Series

– 1 DDR4 2133 MHz SODIMM Slots up to 16 GB

– Dual independent displays: DP, HDMI

– 2 GbE LAN with RJ-45

– 1 Mini-PCIe (Full size, with SIM Holder),

– 1 Mini-PCIe (Full size, with mSATA) slots

– 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 USB 2.0, 4 COM (1 RS-485), GPIO, Audio

– Anti-Vibration & Shockproof Design to compliance IEC 61373

– Wide Voltage DC-IN 12~24 V

– Ultra-Compact & fanless design wtih thinness 39.5 mm

The MS-9A97 mini PC features :

– Intel Apollo Lake Series SoC

– LPDDR4 2400/2133 MHz onboard memory up to 4 GB

– Dual independent displays: Mini-DP, HDMI

– 2 GbE LAN with RJ-45

– 1 Mini-PCIe (Full size, with SIM Holder),

– 1 Mini-PCIe (Half size, with mSATA) slots

– 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 USB 2.0, 2 COM (RS-485), GPIO, Audio

– Anti-Vibration & Shockproof Design to compliance IEC 61373

– DC-IN 12 V

– Ultra-Compact & fanless design with thinness 35 mm

For more information and full specifications on both systems jump over to the official MSI website and product pages here : MS-9A77 – MS-9A97

Source : TPU

