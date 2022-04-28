Mozilla MDN Plus receives new updates and premium version

The development team at Mozilla have this week rolled out new updates to its MDN Plus as well as a new premium version. MDN is one of the most trusted resources for information about web standards, code samples, tools, and everything you need as a developer to create websites.

Mozilla announced two new key updates to its MDN Plus offering this week with the first enabling MDN users can now create an MDN Plus free account, no matter where they are in the world. The second is a premium version of the MDN Plus offering will today be available in even more territories around the world. It is now available in a total of 16 countries including the UK, France, Germany and Spain. Mozilla is working on expanding this list in the coming months.

Mozilla MDN Plus

“MDN is part of the daily life of millions of web developers. For many of us MDN helped with getting that first job or helped land a promotion. During our research we found many of these users, users who felt so much value from MDN that they wanted to contribute financially. We were both delighted and humbled by this feedback. To provide folks with a few options, we are launching MDN Plus with three plans including a supporter plan for those that want to spend a little extra.”

Mozilla MDN Plus plans:

MDN Core: For those who want to do a test drive before purchasing a plan, we created an option that lets you try a limited version for free.

MDN Plus 5: Offers unlimited access to notifications, collections, and MDN offline with new features added all the time. $5 a month or an annual subscription of $50.

MDN Supporter 10: For MDN’s loyal supporters the supporter plan gives you everything under MDN Plus 5 plus early access to new features and a direct feedback channel to the MDN team. It’s $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription.

For more information on the new updates and MDN Plus premium version jump over to the official Mozilla website by following the link below.

Source : Mozilla

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals