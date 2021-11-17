Mozilla launches Firefox Relay Premium (Video)

Mozzila is launching a service, Firefox Relay Premium which is a paid version of its Relay service that is designed to help you cut down on email spam.

The Firefox Relay service can be used to hide your email address to help cut down on spam, the service was previously in beta and now a Premium version is launching.

Today, Firefox Relay, a privacy-first and free product that hides your real email address to help protect your identity, is available with a new paid Premium service offering. The release comes just in time for the holiday season to help spare your inbox from being inundated with emails from e-commerce sites, especially those sites where you may shop or visit a few times a year.

In real life you have a phone number where family and friends can call and reach out to you directly. You likely have it memorized by heart and it’s something you’ve had for years. In your online life your email address is like your phone number, it’s a personal and unique identifier. Your email address has become the way we login and access almost every website, app, newsletter, and hundreds of other interactions we have online every single day. That means your email address is in the hands of hundreds, if not thousands, of third parties. As you think more about your email address and the places it’s being used, Firefox Relay can help protect and limit where it’s being shared.

You can find out more details about the new Firefox Relay Premium and the free version over at Mozilla at the link below.

Source Mozilla

