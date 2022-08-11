Motorola Razr 2022 gets official

Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones.

The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.

There is also a secondary 2.7-inch display and the handset is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor.

There are a range of RAM and storage options which include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device comes with a range of cameras, on the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Pricing for the handset starts at CNY5,999 which is about $890 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model costs CNY 6,499 which is about $965, and the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 7,299 which is about $1085.

The new Motorola Razr 2022 is now available to buy in China, as yet there are no details on when it will launch in the US and Europe.

Source GSM Arena

