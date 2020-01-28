Motorola Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power specifications leaked

It looks like there are new handsets on the way for the Moto G8 range as specifications for the Motorola Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power have been leaked.

First up is the Moto G8, this handset will come with a 6.39 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

The G8 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and the handset will come with a choice of 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of 32GB of 64GB of storage.

The device will come with three rear cameras, a 16 megapixel camera, a 2 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel camera, on the front thee will be an 8 megapixel camera, the handset will have a 4000 mAh battery.

The Moto G8 Power will come with a 6.36 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2300 x 1080- pixels and it will also come with a snapdragon 665 processor.

The handset will come with four cameras on the back, one 16 megapixel, one 2 megapixel and two 8 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there will be a 25 megapixel camera for Selfies and the handset will have a larger 5000 mAh battery.

Both of these new Motorola Moto G8 smartphones will come with Android 10, as yet there are no details on a release date, we may find out more details at MWC 2020 next month.

Source XDA Developers

