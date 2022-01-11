Motorola Moto G71 5G headed to India January 19th

Motorola is getting ready to launch a new smartphone in India, the Moto G71 5G, the handset launched last year and now it is headed to India.

The Moto G71 5G will go on sale in India on the 19th of January 2020 and the handset will retail for INR 23,000, although it will be discounted at launch to INR 19,000 or about $255.

The device will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor.

The handset will be available with a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it will come with 128GB of no expandable storage. The device will have a range of cameras with three on the back and a single camera upfront.

The front camera is a 16-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies, the rear cameras include a 50-megapixel wide main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Motorola Moto G71 5G smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging which can charge the device to 50% in just 30 minutes. The handset will go on sale in India next week on the 19th of January 2022.

