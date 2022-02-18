Motorola Moto G22 Android smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola Moto G22. Some specifications and also a photo of the handset have been posted online.

The Motorola Moto G22 will come with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that will feature an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37, a mobile processor and it will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, there will also be a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Other specifications on the handset will include a 5,000 mAh battery and 4G, the device will also have a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset there will the three cameras, these will include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Moto G22 will come with a choice of colors, these will include Cosmic Black, White, and Iceberg Blue, the handset will also come with Android 12 and it will apparently retail for around €200. As yet there are no details on when this new Android smartphone from Motorola will launch.

Source Nils Ahrensmeier, GSM Arena

