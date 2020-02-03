Motorola Moto G Stylus specifications leaked

Last week we heard about the new Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, we saw a photo of the handset and now we have some more information on the device.

It looks like the main specifications for the new Moto G Stylus have been leaked, the handset will come with a 6.36 inch display and it will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it will have 4GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of two storage options, 64GB and 128 GB.

The Moto G Stylus will feature Android 10 and a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging, it will come with a range of high end cameras. On the front of the handset there will be a 25 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there will be a triple camera setup with a 48 megapixel camera, a 16 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The handset will be available in a range of countries including the US, China and Europe, as yet we do not have any details on an exact release date.

Source XDA Developers

