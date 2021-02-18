Motorola Moto G Play, G Power and One 5G Ace land on Google Fi

Google has announced that there are three new Motorola smartphone available in Google Fi, the handsets include the Moto G Play, the Moto G Power and the Motorola One 5G Ace.

The Motorola Moto G Play is available to buy for $99m the Moto G Power is available for $199 and the Motorola One 5G Ace is available for $279.

Everyone deserves a phone that meets their needs — at Google Fi, we want to help you find a phone that’s just right. Today we’re adding three new Motorola phones to the list of phones available on Google Fi: the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and the Motorola One 5G Ace. And, for a limited time, if you sign up with Fi, you can get any Motorola phone for free with Fi service credit.

