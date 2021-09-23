Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro headed to India

The new Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro launched in the UK recently and now Motorola has revealed that they will also be launching the device in India.

Motorola have yet to give a launch date for their MNoto Edge 20 Pro smartphone in India, all we know is that the device is coming soon.

It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8QEUVhB0ya — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2021

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor and it comes with an Adreno 650 GPU, the device also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built in storage.

The device also features a 6.7 inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels and it comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging and Android 11.

The new Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro has a range of cameras that include a front facing 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 108 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. As yet there are no details on exactly when the handset will be launched in India.

Source GSM Arena

