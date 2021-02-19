Motorola Moto E7 Power smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched a new Android smartphone, the Moto E7 Power and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a Helio G25 processor and it comes with a choice of 2GB or 4Gb of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The Moto E7 power features a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera, the handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging.

The Motorola Moto E7 Power will go on sale in India on the 26th of February and pricing will start at INR 7,499 which is about $105 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

