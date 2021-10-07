Motorola Moto E40 launching next week in India

We have been hearing rumors about the new Motorola Moto E40 and now it looks like the handste is launching next week.

Motorola has now revealed that the new Motyo E40 is coming to India next week on the 12th of October through Flipkart.

Hit play on immersive entertainment with the #PerfectEntertainer. Get ready to meet our latest show-stopping smartphone, #motoe40. Launching 12th Oct on @Flipkart! https://t.co/43A9P2TpEC pic.twitter.com/1ymodYo0VD — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 7, 2021

The handset was recently spotted on a retailer website and it is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display that will have a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset will be powered by an octa core processor and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The devide will come with Android 11 and a 4000 mAh battery and a range of cameras which will include a front facing 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfie and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset there will be a triple camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset will come in a choice of two color, pink and gray, we will have more details about it next week.

Source Gizmochina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals