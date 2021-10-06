Motorola Moto E40 appears on retailers website

Last month we heard a number of specifications on the new Motorola Moto E40 smartphone. Now the handset has been spotted on a retailers website and we have more information on the device.

The Motorola Moto E40 was recently listed on a retailers website in Romania and this have revealed some photos of the handset and also some details on pricing.

The device will come with a 6.5 inch display that will have a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset will be powered by an octa core processor.

The new Moto E40 will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it features a 4000 mAh battery and USB-C.

The handset will come with android 11 and it will feature a range of cameras, three on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfie and making video calls.

The device will bee available in a choice of two colors, Gray and Pink and it will retail for around €160 or $180.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals