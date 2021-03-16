Motorola G100 smartphone launching 25th March

Motorola will be launching a new smartphone on the 25th of March, the Motorola G100 which is apparently the international version of the Motorola Edge S.

The Motorola Edge S launched in China in January and it is expected to be called the Motorola G100 when it launches outside of China.

The handset is expected to have the same specifications which should include a 6.7 inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution.

The handset will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there will be a 16 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel camera and a TOF 3D camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals