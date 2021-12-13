Motorola Edge S30 5G smartphone unveiled

Last week Motorola unveiled their new Edge X30 smartphone, at the same time they also launched another device, the Motorola Edge S30 5G.

The Motorola Edge S30 5G comes with a 6.8-inch display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and two different storage options, 128GB or 256GB, there is no microSD card slot on this handset.

The device features various high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and three on the rear, the three rear cameras include a 108-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Motorola Edge S30 smartphone also comes with a 50000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of colors, Glacier Blue and Phantom Black. The handset also comes with Dolby Atmos, as yet we do not have any details on how much it will retail for when it goes on sale.

