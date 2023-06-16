EVO REPEL outdoor mosquito repellent lantern

Meet the EVO REPEL, a triple-action, portable device designed to enhance your outdoor experience. This rugged tool, sporting a military-style aesthetic, excels in repelling mosquitoes, providing brilliant lighting, and serving as a handy power bank. With a built-in 14400mAh battery, this device will be your personal escort on all your outdoor adventures.

Constructed from high-grade material, the EVO REPEL stands up to the rigors of the great outdoors with its one-piece design. It features an anti-shock shell and boasts an IPX4 waterproof rating, which ensures that neither a jolt nor a splash will keep it from performing at its best.

You will be pleased to know that the EVO REPEL features four distinct lighting modes: 100lm, 750lm, 1500lm, and 3000lm. These adjustable settings provide you with ample visibility, no matter how dark your surroundings. Simply switch between the modes to match your specific needs.

If you’re wondering how the EVO REPEL keeps those pesky insects at bay, it’s all in its dual-protection mode. This unique feature allows you to adjust the protection range based on your location and the density of mosquitoes. For instance, in ‘camp mode’, the device provides a 10FT protection zone with a temperature of 110℃/230°F. Alternatively, ‘outdoor mode’ extends the protection to 30FT at 165℃/329°F. Rest assured, you can enjoy your time outdoors without the constant annoyance of mosquitoes, whether you’re in the wilderness or your own backyard.

Early bird bargains are now available for the originative project from roughly $46 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Mosquito repellent lantern

The EVO REPEL incorporates the advanced COB LED Tech that outputs ultra-bright light up to 3000lm. It can easily illuminate a 200m² campsite while conserving energy. When fully charged, you can count on this handy lantern to provide light for up to 100 hours.

If the EVO Repel campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the EVO Repel outdoor mosquito repellent lantern project watch the promotional video below.

Despite its large built-in battery, the EVO REPEL weighs just 16.4 oz (465 g) and measures 6.022.751.18 inches (15.373 cm). This compact size makes it easy to carry in your hand, stash in your backpack, or store in your toolbox. Its cordless, rechargeable design is perfect for various outdoor activities such as camping, BBQs, fishing, and patio living.

Using its Efficiency Heating Tech, the EVO REPEL can reach 110℃/230°F in just 50 seconds and 165℃/329°F in 2 minutes, providing you with swift full protection. Notably, it heats both mats to the optimal temperature of 165℃/329°F while only consuming 2.65w/h of electrical energy.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the outdoor mosquito repellent lantern, jump over to the official EVO Repel crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



