More Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders leaked

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone to launch in January and now some more renders of the handset have leaked.

The renders were posted online by WinFuture and they give us a look at the design of the new Galaxy S21 FE.

As a reminder, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 FE will feature a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor or a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor depending on the region. It is expected to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Other rumored specifications on the handset include a range of cameras which will include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone to launch in January of next year, the device will apparently be unveiled on the 4th of January 2022 and will then go on sale on the 11th of January.

Source Winfuture

