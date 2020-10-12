More Oppo A15 specifications leaked

Last week we heard some details on the new Oppo A156 smartphone and now it looks like the full specifications on the handset have been leaked.

The device will come with a 6.52 inch display and it will have a HD+ resolution, processing will be provided by a Helio P35 mobile processor and it will also come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage the device will come with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for video calls and Selfies.

On the back of the handset there will be a triple camera setup with a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will also come with a 4230 mAh and a rear fingerprint sensor, as yet there are now details on the exact launch date of the device and also how much it will cost.

Source GSM Arena

