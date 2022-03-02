More Motorola Moto G22 photos leaked

Last month we heard some details and specifications on the new Motorola Moto G22 smartphone and now some more details on the handset have been leaked.

Some more photos of the new Motorola Moto G22 smartphone have been leaked along with some more specs on the device.

The handset will come with a 6.53 inch OLED display that will feature an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, the display will feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Moto G22 smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helo G37 mobile processor and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, there will also be a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device will come with a range of cameras which will include a single camera on the front and four cameras on the back.

On the front of the new Moto G22, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset is also rumored to come with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging it will come with Android 12. As yet there are no details on when it will launch or how much it will retail for.

Source WinFuture

