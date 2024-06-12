More iOS 18 Beta 1 Features Revealed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 18 Beta 1 is set to revolutionize the way you interact with your iPhone, bringing a plethora of new features and enhancements that cater to your unique preferences and needs. This update focuses on empowering you with greater customization options, improved functionality, and a seamless user experience across various apps and settings. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us some more details on this new software update.

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 Beta 1 is the revamped home screen customization. You now have the freedom to move icons freely within the grid, allowing you to create a personalized layout that reflects your style and priorities. Take your customization to the next level by adjusting app icon colors and sizes, and choose from a range of visually stunning themes, including dark, light, and tinted options. The new edit mode puts you in control, enabling you to craft a home screen that is uniquely yours.

The control center has also undergone significant improvements, making it more intuitive and efficient to manage your device settings. You can now add and resize toggles directly within the control center, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple menus. The introduction of a dedicated power-off button and separate pages for additional toggles and media controls streamlines your experience, putting essential functions at your fingertips.

iOS 18 Beta 1 prioritizes your privacy and security with the introduction of Face ID app locking. This feature allows you to lock individual apps using Face ID, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected from unauthorized access. With this added layer of security, you can have peace of mind knowing that your personal data is safe and secure.

The Messages app has received a host of updates that make communication more expressive and convenient. You can now react to messages with any emoji, giving you a wider range of options to convey your emotions. Apply individual word or character effects to add a touch of creativity to your conversations. The ability to schedule text messages up to two weeks in advance ensures that you never miss an important occasion or deadline.

For those who rely on their iPhone for calculations, the Calculator app has been enhanced with new features. You can now take advantage of math notes and conversion features, making it easier to perform complex calculations on the go. The addition of a backspace button and scientific calculator options caters to a broader range of calculation needs, whether you’re a student, professional, or simply need to crunch some numbers.

The Notes app introduces a game-changing feature with live audio transcription. You can now convert spoken words into text in real-time, making it effortless to capture meeting notes, lectures, or any other audio-based information. This feature streamlines your note-taking process, allowing you to focus on the content rather than frantically typing away.

iOS 18 Beta 1 also brings improvements to widgets, giving you more control over their appearance and functionality. Resize widgets on the fly to create a custom layout that suits your preferences. Convert widgets into app icons for a cleaner, more organized home screen. These adjustments allow you to optimize your device’s real estate and access your favorite apps and information with ease.

The introduction of lock screen shortcuts takes convenience to new heights. Customize your lock screen with shortcuts to your most-used functions, enabling you to access them directly without unlocking your device. This feature saves you time and effort, making your iPhone experience more efficient and tailored to your needs.

iOS 18 Beta 1 also introduces a groundbreaking eye tracking feature in the accessibility settings. This technology allows for hands-free navigation, making iPhones more accessible to users with mobility impairments. By enabling eye tracking, you can control your device using eye movements, opening up new possibilities for interaction and accessibility.

The Settings app has been streamlined, with a consolidated apps section and an improved iCloud settings interface. These changes make it easier to navigate and manage your device settings, ensuring a more user-friendly experience.

The Phone app receives notable updates, including T9 dialing, phone call recording, and transcription. These features enhance the functionality and usability of the phone application, making it more versatile and convenient for your communication needs.

AirPods users will be delighted with the new hands-free interactions using head gestures and voice isolation for improved call quality. These enhancements make using AirPods more intuitive and effective, allowing you to control your audio experience seamlessly.

The Photos app has undergone a redesign, introducing new sorting and filtering options to help you organize your memories. Automatic trip albums and movie creation features make it easier to relive and share your adventures with loved ones.

iOS 18 Beta 1 also introduces a dedicated Passwords app, providing a centralized location for managing your passwords and security. This standalone application ensures that your sensitive information remains secure and easily accessible when needed.

Apple Music receives a fresh new UI for shuffle, repeat, and autoplay functions, giving you more control over your listening experience. The ability to clear your listening history adds an extra layer of privacy and personalization to your music journey.

iOS 18 Beta 1 represents a significant leap forward in mobile operating systems, empowering you with a host of cutting-edge features and enhancements. From greater customization options to improved functionality across various apps, this update aims to elevate your iPhone experience to new heights. Embrace the future of mobile technology with iOS 18 Beta 1 and unlock a world of possibilities at your fingertips.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



