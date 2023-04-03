More iOS 16.5 details revealed (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPad, these new beta were released to developers and Apple also released some public beta versions as well.

We have already seen a couple of videos of the new iOS 16.5 beta software in action and now we have another video, the latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at some more features that are coming to the iPhone in this software update.

As we can see from the video there are three new features coming in this update so far, this is expected to change by the time the final software lands, this includes the ability to take a screen recording with voice commands and Siri. There are also some updates to Apple News with a new Sports section, plus a new quad picture-in-picture TV for sports on the Apple TV.

As yet there are no details on when the iOS 16.5 software update will be released, as this is only the first beta in the series we can expect a few more before the final software lands. We are expecting the update to land around the end of April or the start of May, we can also expect iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, and other updates around the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





