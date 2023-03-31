iOS 16.5 Public Beta 1 released

Apple has released iOS 16.5 Public Beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 Public beta 1 for the iPad, the software comes after the recent release of the first developer betas of iPadOS 16.5 and iOS 16.5.

The new iOS 16.5 public beta 1 and iPadOS 16.5 public beta 1 are now available to download, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad, it also comes with a range of new features, this includes the ability to use Apple’s Siri for screen recording on your iPhone. You can ask Siri to start and stop screen recordings on your device.

There are also some changes to the sports section on Apple News and various other new features, we are expecting more to be added before the final release of the software.

As this is the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 is released, we are expecting the final version of the software to land around the end of April or the start of May. As soon as we get some details on exactly when these software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Amjith S





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals