More iOS 15 beta 2 features revealed (Video)

The new iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 was released yesterday, we have already had a look at the software and some of its features and now we have another video.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at some of the features that have been added to the iOS 15 beta 2.

From the video we can see there are some new features in the iPadOS 15 beta 2 over the first beta software, this includes a new icon for Apple Maps, plus also some changes to the maps app and more.

There is also the new Apple SharePlay feature which lets you share movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, this feature now works in the second beta. You can also use this feature to SharePlay Music with your friends.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 15 it will be quite a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting it to be made available in September along with the new iPhone 13 handsets.

Apple also released a new beta 2 of iPadOS 15 for the iPad and watchOS 8 beta 2 for the Apple watch at the same time as this release.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

