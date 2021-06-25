Apple releases iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 beta 2 for the iPad, the software has been made available to developers. We are also expecting Apple to release these new betas of iOS and iPadOS to Public Beta testers some time soon. This release comes two weeks after the first betas were made available to developers.

This new beta for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 brings some bug fixes for various bugs that were find in the first betas, it also brings some new features which were not present in the first beta of iOS 15.b We will find out exactly what those are shortly and let you know.

As we heard previously, the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. The updates will brings new features and changes to FaceTime, there is the new SharePlay feature, the Apple Messages app is getting an overhaul, plus there are updates for Apple Maps, Weather and Safari and more.

Apple are expected to release the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates some time in September, they should be released along with the new iPhone 13 range of smartphones. The new iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 are now available for developers to download, we will let you know when the Public beta is made available.

Source MacRumors

