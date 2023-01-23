More info on iOS 16.3 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple released iOS 16.3 Release Candidate last week, this is basically the software’s final beta, and we expect Apple to release iOS 16.3 this week.

we have already seen a number of videos of the new iOS 16.3 Release Candidate software and now we have another one from Zollotech.

The new video gives us another look at the iOS 16.3 software and the new features that are coming to the iPhone in this software update. Let’s find out more details about this software.

As we can see from the video this update includes a range of bug fixes, performance improvements and also various new features. This consists of the new Security Keys and more, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

his update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

– Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

– Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

– Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

– Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

– Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of iOS 16.3, it may land either tomorrow or on Wednesday, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





