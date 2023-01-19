What’s new in iOS 16.3 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.3 Release Candidate for the iPhone, they also release iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate for the iPad, and macOS Ventura 13.2 Release Candidate for the Mac.

The new ioS 16.3 Release Candidate has been made available to developers, we are also expecting a public beta release of the software this week.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new features that are coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16.3 software. Let’s find out more details on this update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone in the iOS 16.3 software update. You can see exactly what is included in the release notes from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

– Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

– Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

– Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

– Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

– Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of iOS 16.3 next week, we should also get iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, tvOS 9.3 and watchOS 9.3 at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





