More evidence revealed that iPhone 12 will not have a charger or EarBuds

We previously heard a rumor that there would be no charger in this years iPhone 12 box and also no EarBuds and now more details to confirm this have been revealed.

Apple’s iPhone 12 range will be their first 5G smartphones, these handsets are more expensive to make and Apple is cutting costs on the devices to keep the prices the same as the iPhone 11 models.

One way of doing this is to remove the charger and sell it as a separate accessory, the other is to remove the wired EarBuds, in the hope that people will buy their AirPods and AirPods Pro instead.

According to a recent report by the Nikkei, this years iPhone 12 will ditch the charger and the EarBuds, this ties in with what we heard previously. They also revealed that all four models of the handsets will come with an OLED display.

Apple are expected to launch this years new iPhones some time in September or October, as soon as we get some more details on them we will let you guys know.

Source The Nikkei, 9 to 5 Mac

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

