More details on the Samsung Home Hub

Yesterday the new Samsung Home Hub was unveiled and now Samsung has shared more details about the device.

The new Home Hub is a tablet-style device that features Samsung’s SmartThings and it is designed to be used to control SmartThings connected devices and SmartHome devices.

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Home Hub, a new way to manage home appliances with an innovative, tablet-style touchscreen device that provides instant access to customized and connected home services. The Samsung Home Hub offers improved connectivity with a range of smart home appliances, and uses AI and SmartThings to understand users’ needs and automatically provide the right solutions. In doing so, it helps users streamline their chores and responsibilities on a shared device that everyone in the home can access.

For the first time ever, a broad array of customized, AI-based SmartThings services have been united and can be controlled from one dedicated device with the Samsung Home Hub. These SmartThings services fall under the categories of Cooking, Clothing Care, Pet, Air, Energy and Home Care Wizard.

To make dinner time easier, SmartThings Cooking allows you to conveniently search for, plan, purchase and prep weekly meals with Family Hub™. When it’s time to do the laundry, SmartThings Clothing Care connects to appliances like the Bespoke Washer and Dryer and the Bespoke AirDresser and provides customized care options based on your garments’ material types, your usage patterns and the current season. What’s more, SmartThings Pet allows you to check in on your pet with the smart camera on the Bespoke Jet Bot™ AI+ and adjust settings on appliances like the air conditioner to make the environment more comfortable for your pet.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Home Hub over at Samsung at the link below, it is launching in Korea in March. Samsung has also said it will launch globally after that but they have not given a specific launch date.

Source Samsung

