More details on the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Formula E race car

The new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Formula E race car was unveiled in November and now Porsche has shared more details about their new race car.

Porsche is conducting pre-season tests in Valencia, Spain ahead of the 2023 race season, the first race starts in January.

The eleven teams and 22 drivers contesting the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will conduct pre-season tests in Valencia to collectively prepare for the first round of season 9 in Mexico on 14 January 2023. The official joint tests will be held from 12 to 16 December on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, where the new Gen3 racing cars take centre stage this year. The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team will put the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 racer – which was refined in the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach – through its paces at the final shakedown ahead of the season-opening race.

“Our goal in developing our new car was to get hold of all of Porsche’s in-house components as early as possible to allow us to prepare as best we can for the new season,” says Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E. “The biggest challenge for us was to understand our brand-new car in the shortest possible time and tap its full potential within a very tight timeframe.”

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Formula E race car over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals