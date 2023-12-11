More details on the Lexus LBX

The new Lexus LBX was unveiled back in October, the car starts at £29,995 on the road in the UK and there are a number of different models in the range, the top model is the Takumia Design AWD edition which will retail for £40,545.

The LBX offers more possibilities for personalisation than any other Lexus model. Customers can choose from a great range of colours, trim and upholstery combinations to style the car to their individual taste. Six different model grades are available, each evoking one of four different Lexus “atmospheres”: Elegant, Relax, Emotion and Cool.

It’s been created specifically for younger, city-smart Europeans who like luxury with a more casual feel – this a premium car that you’ll feel comfortable driving in jeans and trainers. They will be attracted by the eye-catching exterior design, the premium cabin and the performance and efficiency of the new self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. The approach is “premium casual,” but with the kind of tech and luxury features found in larger prestige models.

This is the smallest car yet to carry a Lexus badge, but it has all the luxury quality, craftsmanship and exhilarating driving rewards the brand is famous for, with a striking design that stands out on the street. It is expected to quickly become the brand’s best seller in Europe.

The LBX has a 1.5 L self-charging hybrid electric system that uses the latest technologies to deliver strong performance with great fuel economy and low emissions.

The car is built on a new platform that’s been engineered to give the ride and drive quality expected of a luxury car. There’s also the option of all-wheel drive for extra grip in slippery conditions. The LBX benefits from Lexus Safety System+ systems, including for example, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Reversing Camera.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus LBX over at the Lexus website at the link below, as we mentioned pricing for the new LBX starts at £29995 in the UK.

Source Lexus



