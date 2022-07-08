More details on the Samsung 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 camera

Samsung recently announced its new 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 camera sensor for smartphones, we are expecting this to be used in Samsung’s next flagship smartphone.

Now Samsung has released more details about its new 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 camera and how it has been developed.

The nail-sized camera lenses that are built into mobile devices have advanced extraordinarily since their inception. After becoming the first company in the industry to unveil CMOS image sensors (CIS) with 108 and 200 megapixels in 2019 and 2021 respectively, Samsung Electronics has recently surprised the market yet again with its ISOCELL HP3 image sensor, an image sensor packed with 200 million 0.56-micrometer (μm)-pixels, the smallest pixels in the industry.

Samsung is a leader in image sensor technologies with innovative semiconductor designs that can capture stunning images with high amounts of pixels. Through the announcement of the mass production of its ultra-high pixel image sensor, the ISOCELL HP3, the company has commercialized the development of 200MP mobile image sensors with ultra-small pixels.

To learn more about how Samsung developed this industry leading ultra-high pixel image sensor, Samsung Newsroom spoke with Myoungoh Ki and Sungsoo Choi, developers from the System LSI business and the Semiconductor R&D Center respectively who played a leading role in the development of the new ISOCELL HP3.

