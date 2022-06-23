Samsung announces new 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 image sensor

Samsung has announced its new 200-megapixel ISOCELL image sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL HP3, the company has revealed that this new sensor is the industry’s smallest 0.56-micrometer (μm)-pixels.

We can expect to see this new 200-megapixel image sensor used in Samsung’s new smartphones and also in other manufacturers’ devices.

“Samsung has continuously led the image sensor market trend through its technology leadership in high resolution sensors with the smallest pixels,” said JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President of Sensor Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “With our latest and upgraded 0.56μm 200MP ISOCELL HP3, Samsung will push on to deliver epic resolutions beyond professional levels for smartphone camera users.”

The ISOCELL HP3, with a 12 percent smaller pixel size than the predecessor’s 0.64μm, packs 200 million pixels in a 1/1.4” optical format, which is the diameter of the area that is captured through the camera lens. This means that the ISOCELL HP3 can enable an approximately 20 percent reduction in camera module surface area, allowing smartphone manufacturers to keep their premium devices slim.

The ISOCELL HP3 comes with a Super QPD auto-focusing solution, meaning that all of the sensor’s pixels are equipped with auto-focusing capabilities. In addition, Super QPD uses a single lens over four-adjacent pixels to detect the phase differences in both horizontal and vertical directions. This paves way for a more accurate and quicker auto focusing for smartphone camera users.

You can find out more information about the new 200 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

