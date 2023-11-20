More details on iOS 17.2 beta 3 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 3 to developers, the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone. They also released watchOS 10.2 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 17.2 beta 3 for the Apple TV, iPadOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPad, and macOS Sonoma 14.21 beta 3 for the Mac.

We have already seen a couple of different videos of the new iOS 17.2 beta 3 in action and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us more details on what is coming in iOS 17.2.

In the latest update to iOS 17.2, Apple has introduced several key features. A highlight is the new Journal app, initially announced alongside iOS 17. This app is tailored for daily journaling, equipped with a variety of functions to enhance the experience.

Additionally, the update brings enhancements to the Music application, including a new ‘Favourites’ playlist and ‘Collaborative Playlists.’ These features enable users to create and share playlists collaboratively with friends.

We are expecting to see one or two more new betas before the final version of Apple’s iOS 17.2 is released, we are expecting the final version to land sometime in early December, as soon as we get some more details on a release, date we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



