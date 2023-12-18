More details on iOS 17.2 and iOS 17.3 (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 17.2 software update, they also released iOS 17.3 beta 1 to developers and public beta testers. We have already seen some videos of these software updates in action and now we have another one.

The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on what Apple included in their iOS 17.2 software update and also more details on what to expect with the iOS 17.3 update, let’s find out more details.

The iOS 17.2 software update brought a range of new features to the iPhone, including Apple’s new Journal app, updates for the camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, updates to Messages, the Weather app, and much more.

With iOS 17.2, Apple addresses the ‘flipper attack’ vulnerability and introduces a feature for syncing messages in iCloud. Both iOS 17.2 and 17.3 Beta 1 also bring significant performance and stability improvements, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to security and efficiency.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models have received a notable boost in their camera capabilities, particularly in the zoom lens focus speed. This enhancement promises to elevate your photography experience.

Apple is expected to release the final version of iOS 17.3 sometime in January or early February, the iOS 17.2 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

